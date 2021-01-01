Flowstate CBD + CBG Gummies
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Find Your Flow Sail through your day feeling energized and focused. This blend of CBG + Broad Spectrum CBD is designed to help increase performance while providing all the holistic benefits of hemp. 750+mg of total cannabinoids. 15mg CBG + 35mg CBD in each gummy. 15 gummies per jar. Grapefruit flavor
About this brand
VIIA Hemp Co.
We are VIIA, a hemp company taking an innovative stance on minor cannabinoids. We make products that people actually feel. From energized to relaxed and blissed, our products are made with more than just CBD, but integrating powerful minor cannabinoids for high strength and quality hemp products.
