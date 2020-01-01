 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Game Changer Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack

by Village Green

Village Green Cannabis Pre-rolls Game Changer Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack

About this product

About this strain

Game Changer

Game Changer
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

The 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid Game Changer is a clone-only strain plausibly named for its ability to pivot bad moods, aches, and pains. It descends from California’s Purple Dragon and Thailand’s landrace sativa known as Green Thai, and this genetic fusion is evident in Game Changer’s twisting hues of vibrant green and deep purple. Floral notes sit quietly under a loud aroma of tropical fruit and grape in a show of this hybrid’s complex terpene profile. Whether it’s day or night, Game Changer offers unencumbered euphoria perfect for those looking to ease into the cannabis waters.

About this brand

Village Green Logo