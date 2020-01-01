 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Freeze Pain Rub Therapy

by Vintage Joye CBD

$25.99MSRP

About this product

CBD Freeze Pain Rub Therapy A topical analgesic blended with 50 mg of raw CBD to soothe minor muscle aches & joint pains. Our CBD Freeze is a colorless Gel containing soothing menthol. Great for arthritis, back pain, sore muscles,and joints. Long lasting for all day relief! Offer non-addictive, targeted relief at the point of pain. Container: White Tube 3oz How to Use: Apply to affected area no more than 4 times daily. Massage if desired. Keep at room temperature to preserve freshness. Store away from humidity, heat, and light. Do not refrigerate. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use of dietary supplement and consult your doctor. Product is not vegetarian. CBD (Cannabidiol) is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

About this brand

Vintage Joye is a revolutionary leader in the production and distribution of medical hemp oil. Our company searched far and wide to find only the absolute best, most potent, cleanest CBD on the market. Throughout an intense seven-year process we cross-bred two strains of hemp known to be very high in CBD, and very low in THC. Our products are the only available with a certifiable 0% THC content. THC is responsible for the psychotropic effects of recreationally smoked marijuana. Without it, you reap all the medicinal benefits of CBD, with none of the side effects. Our CBD is 100% organic, and incredibly rich in phytocannabinoid.