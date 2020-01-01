 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. CBD Moisturizing Body Butter

CBD Moisturizing Body Butter

by Vintage Joye CBD

Write a review
Vintage Joye CBD Topicals Lotions CBD Moisturizing Body Butter

$26.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Body butter is a revolutionary delivery system for topical ointments. It is thicker than a lotion, and this density allows for greater nutrient delivery. You can substitute this body butter for your massage oil, or make use of it after a scrub treatment to the skin. The organic CBD used as a primary ingredient helps treat many skin conditions (include body acne), inflammation, and pain. Simply rub the butter on the afflicted area, and relax while this product does its job! Although our body butter does have moisturizing benefits associated with use, it is not intended for use as a lotion. This product is recommended for all skin types. Those with severely dry skin will reap the most benefits associated with use. To use, smooth a generous amount onto damp skin directly after bathing. Massage gently until the product is absorbed into the skin. This product does not absorb as well without dampness, and applying to completely dried skin could result in a slick feeling. Although an adverse reaction is rare, it is possible to be allergic to the ingredients of this body butter. Do not take if allergic to any ingredients. If an adverse reaction does occur, discontinue use immediately, and consult with your doctor. If you develop swelling of the throat, difficulty swallowing, or difficulty breathing, please go to the nearest emergency room. Container: 3.8 fl. oz./100ml

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Vintage Joye CBD Logo
Vintage Joye is a revolutionary leader in the production and distribution of medical hemp oil. Our company searched far and wide to find only the absolute best, most potent, cleanest CBD on the market. Throughout an intense seven-year process we cross-bred two strains of hemp known to be very high in CBD, and very low in THC. Our products are the only available with a certifiable 0% THC content. THC is responsible for the psychotropic effects of recreationally smoked marijuana. Without it, you reap all the medicinal benefits of CBD, with none of the side effects. Our CBD is 100% organic, and incredibly rich in phytocannabinoid.