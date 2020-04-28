 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Tincture 750MG Orange Flavor

by Vintage Joye CBD

About this product

CBD Tincture 750MG Orange Flavor This tincture is crafted from 100% pure, organic cannabidiol (CBD) oil, which is a natural constituent of hemp oil. It comes in a delicious orange flavor, to satisfy your taste buds along with your medicinal needs. Can be used for anxiety, pain relief, anti-inflammatory properties, or any other ailments requiring oral ingestion. You may use once or twice daily, as needed. Please shake well before each use, place a small amount under the tongue, and hold for 60 second seconds before swallowing. To preserve freshness, keep at room temperature. This tincture does not require refrigeration, and should be kept away from humidity, heat, and light. As with any supplement, please consult your doctor before use if you fall in any high-risk categories. This includes individuals with long-term conditions, who are elderly, pregnant, breast-feeding, plan to become pregnant, or are currently taking prescription medications. Although an adverse reaction is rare, it is possible to be allergic to the ingredients of this supplement. Do not take if allergic to any ingredients. If an adverse reaction does occur, discontinue use immediately, and consult with your doctor. If you develop swelling of the throat, difficulty swallowing, or difficulty breathing, please go to the nearest emergency room.

Vintage Joye is a revolutionary leader in the production and distribution of medical hemp oil. Our company searched far and wide to find only the absolute best, most potent, cleanest CBD on the market. Throughout an intense seven-year process we cross-bred two strains of hemp known to be very high in CBD, and very low in THC. Our products are the only available with a certifiable 0% THC content. THC is responsible for the psychotropic effects of recreationally smoked marijuana. Without it, you reap all the medicinal benefits of CBD, with none of the side effects. Our CBD is 100% organic, and incredibly rich in phytocannabinoid.