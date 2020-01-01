 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Collagen Retinol + CBD Revive Cream

by Vintage Joye CBD

$32.99MSRP

About this product

This cream is specially designed to improve your skin tone and appearance. Pure hemp oil is a natural healing agent that helps to protect your skin against damage, while simultaneously reversing current skin ailments. Collagen and retinol combine to hydrate, moisturize, and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This exclusive blend also refines your skin tone by targeting sun damage and blemishes to leave your skin feeling healthier, smoother, and more beautiful. This is a great boost to your confidence, which can manifest even more positive benefits in your life! This revive cream is recommended for all skin types, including both dry and sensitive skin. Our specially crafted formula will not dry out, irritate, or cause an over-production of oil. To use, simply apply the cream twice a day to your face and neck. Although an adverse reaction is rare, it is possible to be allergic to the ingredients of this cream. Do not take if allergic to any ingredients. If an adverse reaction does occur, discontinue use immediately, and consult with your doctor. If you develop swelling of the throat, difficulty swallowing, or difficulty breathing, please go to the nearest emergency room. Container: 0.5 fl. oz./15ml White

About this brand

Vintage Joye is a revolutionary leader in the production and distribution of medical hemp oil. Our company searched far and wide to find only the absolute best, most potent, cleanest CBD on the market. Throughout an intense seven-year process we cross-bred two strains of hemp known to be very high in CBD, and very low in THC. Our products are the only available with a certifiable 0% THC content. THC is responsible for the psychotropic effects of recreationally smoked marijuana. Without it, you reap all the medicinal benefits of CBD, with none of the side effects. Our CBD is 100% organic, and incredibly rich in phytocannabinoid.