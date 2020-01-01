About this product

This cream is specially designed to improve your skin tone and appearance. Pure hemp oil is a natural healing agent that helps to protect your skin against damage, while simultaneously reversing current skin ailments. Collagen and retinol combine to hydrate, moisturize, and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This exclusive blend also refines your skin tone by targeting sun damage and blemishes to leave your skin feeling healthier, smoother, and more beautiful. This is a great boost to your confidence, which can manifest even more positive benefits in your life! This revive cream is recommended for all skin types, including both dry and sensitive skin. Our specially crafted formula will not dry out, irritate, or cause an over-production of oil. To use, simply apply the cream twice a day to your face and neck. Although an adverse reaction is rare, it is possible to be allergic to the ingredients of this cream. Do not take if allergic to any ingredients. If an adverse reaction does occur, discontinue use immediately, and consult with your doctor. If you develop swelling of the throat, difficulty swallowing, or difficulty breathing, please go to the nearest emergency room. Container: 0.5 fl. oz./15ml White