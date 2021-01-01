 Loading…

Hybrid

Blueberry Cheesecake

by Viola

Viola Cannabis Flower Blueberry Cheesecake

Viola was founded by Al Harrington, a former NBA player who was a first-round pick in the 1998 NBA draft. Al went on to play for 16 seasons, and became personally aware of the medicinal benefits of cannabis after suffering complications from a botched knee surgery towards the end of his NBA career. But the original inspiration for starting a company came from Al’s beloved grandmother who suffers from glaucoma and diabetes. With some convincing from Al, she reluctantly agreed to try cannabis for her pain and found immediate relief. Her name is Viola. The rest, as they say, is history. Viola has since grown to become a respected, top-selling national brand in the Cannabis industry. We offer consistently high-quality products that are developed with our award-winning extraction techniques and cultivated in our facilities across the country.

Blueberry Cheesecake

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

Blueberry Cheesecake, also known as "Blue Cheesecake," is a hybrid marijuana strain. With a smell distinctly of blueberry cheesecake, this strain was bred from Blueberry and Cheese. According to growers, Blue Cheesecake flowers into lime green and dark violet buds with orange hairs and a large coat of crystals. The effects of Blueberry Cheesecake will make you feel happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help symptoms associated with stress, pain, and anxiety.

