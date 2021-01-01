 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Bruce Banner
Hybrid

Bruce Banner

by Viola

Write a review
Viola Cannabis Flower Bruce Banner

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Viola Logo
Viola was founded by Al Harrington, a former NBA player who was a first-round pick in the 1998 NBA draft. Al went on to play for 16 seasons, and became personally aware of the medicinal benefits of cannabis after suffering complications from a botched knee surgery towards the end of his NBA career. But the original inspiration for starting a company came from Al’s beloved grandmother who suffers from glaucoma and diabetes. With some convincing from Al, she reluctantly agreed to try cannabis for her pain and found immediate relief. Her name is Viola. The rest, as they say, is history. Viola has since grown to become a respected, top-selling national brand in the Cannabis industry. We offer consistently high-quality products that are developed with our award-winning extraction techniques and cultivated in our facilities across the country.

About this strain

Bruce Banner

Bruce Banner
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Bruce Banner, also known as "Banner" and "OG Banner," is a hybrid marijuana strain. Bruce Banner might be best known as the alter-ego of comic book hero The Incredible Hulk, but maybe he wouldn’t be such a stressed out ball of anger if he just had some of his namesake strain. This green monster also has hidden strength and features dense nugs that pack the power of very high THC content. It’s a powerful hyrbid strain whose effects come on quickly and strong and then tend to settle into a euphoric and creative buzz. The effects of this strain are most evident and linger mostly in the head, but it may also provide body relaxation that make it an appropriate daytime bud for some. Dark Horse Genetics bred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Plants flower at 8 to 10 weeks. This strain does have three main phenotypes, one of which is Bruce Banner #3.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review