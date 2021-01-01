 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. GG4
Hybrid

GG4

by Viola

Viola Cannabis Flower GG4

Viola was founded by Al Harrington, a former NBA player who was a first-round pick in the 1998 NBA draft. Al went on to play for 16 seasons, and became personally aware of the medicinal benefits of cannabis after suffering complications from a botched knee surgery towards the end of his NBA career. But the original inspiration for starting a company came from Al’s beloved grandmother who suffers from glaucoma and diabetes. With some convincing from Al, she reluctantly agreed to try cannabis for her pain and found immediate relief. Her name is Viola. The rest, as they say, is history. Viola has since grown to become a respected, top-selling national brand in the Cannabis industry. We offer consistently high-quality products that are developed with our award-winning extraction techniques and cultivated in our facilities across the country.

GG4

GG4
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

