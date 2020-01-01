 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Bruce Banner

Bruce Banner

by Vireo Health

Write a review
Vireo Health Cannabis Flower Bruce Banner

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$7.50

Store updated

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Bruce Banner

Bruce Banner
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bruce Banner might be best known as the alter-ego of comic book hero The Incredible Hulk, but maybe he wouldn’t be such a stressed out ball of anger if he just had some of his namesake strain. This green monster also has hidden strength and features dense nugs that pack the power of very high THC content. It’s a powerful strain whose effects come on quickly and strong and then tend to settle into a euphoric and creative buzz. The effects of this strain are most evident and linger mostly in the head, but it may also provide body relaxation that make it an appropriate daytime bud for some. Dark Horse Genetics bred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Plants flower at 8 to 10 weeks. This strain does have three main phenotypes, one of which is Bruce Banner #3.

About this brand

Vireo Health Logo
Try our FREE delivery service today! Check if we deliver to your area by visiting: https://vireohealth.com/ny/delivery Vireo Health is North America’s leading science-focused, physician-led, multi-state cannabis company. We are the cannabis company of the future, committed to identifying the best medicine for your condition and providing you with outstanding service. Vireo Health is a physician-led company dedicated to providing patients with best-in-class cannabis products and patient care. We merge medical, scientific, and engineering expertise with our passion for cannabis. Vireo’s locations feature teams of patient care experts and licensed pharmacists who consult with patients to make sure they get the right dose for their needs. Kyle Kingsley, M.D. Founder & CEO, Vireo Health, Minnesota Medical Solutions