 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. M3 CCell Battery

M3 CCell Battery

by Vireo Health

Write a review
Vireo Health Vaping Portable Vaporizers M3 CCell Battery

$10.00MSRP

About this product

Battery Capacity: 350 mAh Dimension: 137 mm long Rechargeable with USB Adapter Quality Circuit Board with Multiple Protection Stainless Steel Housing Inhale Activated 510 Thread Output: 3.2-3.6 V

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Vireo Health Logo
Try our FREE delivery service today! Check if we deliver to your area by visiting: https://vireohealth.com/ny/delivery Vireo Health is North America’s leading science-focused, physician-led, multi-state cannabis company. We are the cannabis company of the future, committed to identifying the best medicine for your condition and providing you with outstanding service. Vireo Health is a physician-led company dedicated to providing patients with best-in-class cannabis products and patient care. We merge medical, scientific, and engineering expertise with our passion for cannabis. Vireo’s locations feature teams of patient care experts and licensed pharmacists who consult with patients to make sure they get the right dose for their needs. Kyle Kingsley, M.D. Founder & CEO, Vireo Health, Minnesota Medical Solutions