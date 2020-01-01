For our New York Patients: Try our FREE delivery service today! Check if we deliver to your area. Visit https://vireohealth.com/ny/delivery Vireo Health is a physician-founded, patient-focused company dedicated to providing best-in-class cannabis-based products and unrivaled care. We integrate best-in-class medical, scientific, and engineering practices into the cannabis industry. We are committed to creating safe, all-natural cannabis-based products and a compassionate patient experience. Pending the successful completion of four pending acquisitions, the Company will operate in 10 states — Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Rhode Island, Arizona, Massachusetts, New Mexico and Puerto Rico. Vireo Health cultivates the finest cannabis plants in environmentally-friendly greenhouses and produces pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts and other cannabis products in state-of-the-art labs. These products are sold through Vireo-owned dispensaries to qualifying patients in Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and New Mexico. Vireo dispensaries employ teams of patient care experts and licensed pharmacists who help patients find the right solution for their needs. Vireo also distributes our products through third-party owned dispensaries in New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Ohio. The Vireo team is comprised of physicians, scientists, and horticulturists that have been successful in a variety of settings and bring a broad spectrum of experience in best practices and evidence-based medicine. Minnesota Medical Solutions - Visit https://minnesotamedicalsolutions.com/ Minnesota Medical Solutions cultivates cannabis in our environmentally friendly greenhouses in Otsego Minnesota and manufactures pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts in our state-of-the-art labs. These products are then sold through our cannabis patient centers in Minneapolis, Bloomington, Rochester and Moorhead. We are also working on opening 4 additional dispensaries in 2020. Our team is comprised of physicians, scientists, and horticulturists that have been successful in a variety of settings and bring a broad spectrum of experience in best practices and evidence-based medicine. 1937 Cannabis - Which Side of History Are You On? Visit https://www.1937cannabis.com/# In 1937, a small and powerful group of cannabis prohibitionists used their influence to push the Marihuana Tax Act into law. They used potent propaganda to change a common household remedy into a tool to send our people to prison. Stripping them of their rights, and their vote. We say no more. We believe in the power of cannabis to right those wrongs. As state over state overturns prohibition, we proudly stand for cannabis wellness, social justice and equality for all. Lite Bud - Just Lite. Just Rite. Visit https://www.litebud.com/# Introducing LiteBud, America’s First microdose pre-rolled cones. LiteBud is a perfectly-rationed dose of THC — just the right amount of medicine to feel great, every time. Microdosing describes taking a very small amount of medicine. This low dose still provides you with all of the benefits while minimizing the undesirable side effects. Our proprietary process delivers an optimal microdose of cannabis in an easy pre-roll format. Slow Cured for Smoothness - Our state-of-the-art, hydroponic facility allows us to precisely control the climate and atmosphere conditions, with complete humidification, dehumidification, temperature and air control for that just lite, just rite slow cure. The right amount at the perfect strength - Gone are the days of over-consuming or having to stamp out and save for later. With LiteBud you can enjoy the entire pre-roll with confidence. Locally-Grown Strains - Available in a variety of our best strains, locally-grown and continuously harvested for freshness.