Women’s ‘Cannabis is Medicine’ Hemp T-Shirt

by Vireo Health

$19.00MSRP

About this product

This t-shirt is for you, our patient. No one knows better than you the medicinal properties of this plant. So, it's time to let everyone else in on the secret and spread the word! Made with 55% hemp and 45% organic cotton, this comfortable black t-shirt is engineered to be both durable and soft, the perfect combination. The front of the t-shirt carries the message that we all know to be true: Cannabis is Medicine. Wear this t-shirt and marvel your friends and family with the fun fact that your shirt contains cannabis! Vireo has partnered with ONNO, a socially responsible company located in Boulder, Colorado, to create this exclusive line of premium hemp t-shirts. ONNO t-shirts are manufactured in small, family-owned production environments which are third-party certified to operate in compliance with local laws and internationally-accepted standards of ethical workplace practices. ONNO also buys carbon offsets from CarbonFund to balance the environmental impact of their operations. Read our blog post to learn more about the difference between hemp and marijuana.

About this brand

#1 Medical Cannabis Delivery Service in the NYC Metro area! Try our FREE delivery service today! Check if we deliver to your area by visiting: https://vireohealth.com/ny/delivery Vireo Health is a physician-led company dedicated to providing patients with best-in-class cannabis products and patient care. We merge medical, scientific, and engineering expertise with our passion for cannabis. Vireo’s locations feature teams of patient care experts and licensed pharmacists who consult with patients to make sure they get the right dose for their needs. The Company’s founder, Kyle Kingsley, MD, is a board-certified emergency medicine physician, serial entrepreneur, and inventor. He was inspired to launch Vireo after encountering numerous patients who successfully used cannabis to effectively alleviate their pain and suffering. Initially a medical cannabis skeptic, Dr. Kingsley’s position on the issue evolved over time, as he delved into the science that was absent from his medical school training and became intrigued by the small, but building body of clinical evidence around the medical use of cannabis as well as the increasing number of real world patient stories he observed first-hand. The Vireo team is now focused on increasing awareness about the number of deaths caused each year from the use of highly addictive opioid pain medications such as oxycodone, morphine, hydromorphone and the illicit, related street drug heroin and conducting research on how medical cannabis could be used as a replacement to opioids.