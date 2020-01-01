Pink Lemonade is a sativa-dominant hybrid with a tart flavor and aroma. This strain smells of fruity, mentholated tea and screams tart lemons and grapefruit on the exhale. Pink Lemonade buds are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils. Pink Lemonade is a strain that instantly puts the mind into a haze and settles over the body with calming warmth. This strain is ideal for consumers seeking a functional option to take the edge off repetitive tasks, stress, and depression.