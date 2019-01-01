About this product
Blue Kush, a combination of the award winning Blueberry and OG Kush strains, has an intense flavor and aroma that includes hints of lemon, pine and berries. The effect is powerful and long lasting.
About this strain
Blue Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Kush, a sativa-dominant hybrid, combines the sweet berry flavors of Blueberry with the powerful and pungent OG Kush. With hints of pine, lemon, and berries, Dinafem Seeds has created a treat for all of the senses. The effects are reported as cerebral, uplifting, and will leave you feeling anything but blue.