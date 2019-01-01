 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Home
  Products
  Cannabis
  Flower
  Liberty Haze

Liberty Haze

by Virginia Co.

Virginia Co. Cannabis Flower Liberty Haze

Created by Barney’s Farm, Liberty Haze is known for its strong potency and dense trichomes. The flower has a lime green appearance with an abundance of amber hairs, and features a distinct citrus taste and aroma. 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup – 1st Place for Overall Winner

Liberty Haze

Liberty Haze
Terpenes
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene
  Myrcene

Winner of the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup, Liberty Haze quickly became popular for its fast flowering time and unique taste. Bred by Barner’s Farm, this cross between G13 and Chemdawg 91 matures as a medium-tall, bushy plant in 8-9 weeks. The buds are lime-green, heavy with crystals, and usually have plenty of red hairs. Consumers like this strain for its refreshing lime taste and its potency. This hybrid has more heady, cerebral effects, making it a popular choice for those treating depression and anxiety.

At the Virginia Company, the most important goal is consistency. Consistency in flavor. Consistency in potency. Consistency in quality. And the only way to achieve unequalled consistency is to have complete control of your cannabis from seed to seal. It starts with our Controlled-Environment Agriculture (CEA) approach. Our grow has been engineered to leave nothing in the growing process to chance and allow us to dial in temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide, light, nutrient concentration, and nutrient pH for each individual strain. A controlled environment also means nothing from the outside gets in and only the most potent cannabis is shipped out. What makes the Virginia Company cannabis so special is the way it’s grown: high-pressure aeroponics. To be clear, this is not hydroponics—it’s better. High-pressure aeroponics is a system whereby the roots, suspended in air, are saturated by a fine mist of water and nutrients. And because the roots are suspended, there’s zero soil and 100% oxygen and carbon dioxide reception. The result is flower achieving its genetic potential every single time. And as a bonus, high-pressure aeroponics uses 65% less water than hydroponics, so you can rest assured it’s environmentally friendly too.