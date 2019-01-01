About this product
Created by Barney’s Farm, Liberty Haze is known for its strong potency and dense trichomes. The flower has a lime green appearance with an abundance of amber hairs, and features a distinct citrus taste and aroma. 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup – 1st Place for Overall Winner
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Liberty Haze
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Winner of the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup, Liberty Haze quickly became popular for its fast flowering time and unique taste. Bred by Barner’s Farm, this cross between G13 and Chemdawg 91 matures as a medium-tall, bushy plant in 8-9 weeks. The buds are lime-green, heavy with crystals, and usually have plenty of red hairs. Consumers like this strain for its refreshing lime taste and its potency. This hybrid has more heady, cerebral effects, making it a popular choice for those treating depression and anxiety.