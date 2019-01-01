 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
OG Kush

by Virginia Co.

The very popular OG Kush carries an earthy pine and sour lemon scent with woody undertones, an aroma that has become the signature of OG Kush varieties and descendants.

OG Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

At the Virginia Company, the most important goal is consistency. Consistency in flavor. Consistency in potency. Consistency in quality. And the only way to achieve unequalled consistency is to have complete control of your cannabis from seed to seal. It starts with our Controlled-Environment Agriculture (CEA) approach. Our grow has been engineered to leave nothing in the growing process to chance and allow us to dial in temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide, light, nutrient concentration, and nutrient pH for each individual strain. A controlled environment also means nothing from the outside gets in and only the most potent cannabis is shipped out. What makes the Virginia Company cannabis so special is the way it’s grown: high-pressure aeroponics. To be clear, this is not hydroponics—it’s better. High-pressure aeroponics is a system whereby the roots, suspended in air, are saturated by a fine mist of water and nutrients. And because the roots are suspended, there’s zero soil and 100% oxygen and carbon dioxide reception. The result is flower achieving its genetic potential every single time. And as a bonus, high-pressure aeroponics uses 65% less water than hydroponics, so you can rest assured it’s environmentally friendly too.