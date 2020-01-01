 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. CBD Infused Body Butter + Essential Oils Cocoa Butter | Lavender & Orange

CBD Infused Body Butter + Essential Oils Cocoa Butter | Lavender & Orange

by Vision Aura Hemp Oil

Write a review
Vision Aura Hemp Oil Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Infused Body Butter + Essential Oils Cocoa Butter | Lavender & Orange

$69.99MSRP

About this product

New to our CBD lineup is a collection of Full-Spectrum CBD-infused body butters. Like everything else we make, our body butters are premium quality: all organic, non-GMO, and even locally handcrafted in Michigan. The lab verification and total transparency you’ve come to expect from VAHO are there, too. But CBD isn’t the only thing this collection is infused with. Thanks to essential oil infusions, customers have three thoughtfully scented options: -Argan & Lavender -Cocoa Butter + Lavender + Orange -Mango + Jojoba + Lavandin + Lime Body Butters come in a 2 ounce jar with 500 milligrams of full spectrum CBD each. They’re just the right strength — and just the right consistency. Apply generously for best results, which are often seen after allowing 5 or more minutes for absorption.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Vision Aura Hemp Oil Logo
Vision Aura stands for many things, but most importantly, we want customers to experience the plant-based holistic lifestyle every human deserves through Full-Spectrum Hemp. We understand how important plant based healing is and the effects it has on the mind and body. Bringing that vision to life, we have developed a full-spectrum hemp CBD solution containing all of the original compounds found in the plant itself. VAHO’s Nano Enhanced Hemp Oil is the industry-leading phospholipid encapsulation system, providing rapid uptake and unparalleled bioavailability, meaning it will move through the body with much more speed and ease. You will get much more out of our product with less drops. Nano-enhanced CBD can be absorbed into your body’s system at a rate close to 100% compared to only 25% of other CBD products on the market!