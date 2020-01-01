About this product

VAHO CBD soft gels are loaded with our Organic Premium Quality Full-Spectrum Hemp oil extract that contains natural phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, packed with Omega 3, Omega 6, Vitamins, Minerals and other phytonutrients! Each soft gel contains 25mg cannabidiol (CBD). These soft gels also include MCT Oil, which provides incredible nutrition. It’s no wonder why MCT Oil is considered a super food by many health enthusiasts. Why Choose CBD softgels? For those with sensitive taste buds, the “hempy” taste of hemp oil supplements can be tricky to adjust to. This is no longer an issue with the VAHO’s CBD softgels. They are tasteless and simple to take. All VAHO products are made from industrial hemp that is properly sourced from farms in Oregon & Kentucky. The oils have a proprietary blend of cannabinoids with less than 0.3% of THC. How to take CBD softgels: The suggested serving size for VAHO soft gels is 1-2 gel caps per dose as needed. As with any CBD product, the serving size will vary from person to person. If you’re going to take two capsules per day, we suggest spreading them out rather than taking both at the same time. For instance, many customers like to take one in the morning and another before bed, or in the afternoon if the feel that they need a boost around that time. Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil and Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil Use VAHO Full Spectrum CBD Softgels to help with: -Muscle relaxation and recovery from exercise -Assistance with regular everyday stresses -Manifesting a sense of focus and calmness -Help with sleep cycles and getting to that deep sleep -Many more physical and mental benefits! *Keep out of reach of small children. As with any dietary supplement, consult with your physician before use. If you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition, consult your physician before using our products.