Dedicated to providing you plant based holistic healing, Vision Aura CBD is committed to quality. Cannabidiol (CBD) plus natural vitamins, amino acids, protein, fiber and more that work together to boost effects! Our products are all natural, lab tested for purity, herbicide and pesticide free, and with 0 additives or preservatives 30 Day Supply of CBD for most pets 🐾 Gluten-free and vegan Made with USDA Certified Organic Hemp, non-GMO grown on select farms in Kentucky, USA Read more about our industry leading process here Our CBD is Nano-particle enhanced, meaning it will move through your fuzzy friend with much more speed and ease. You will get much more out of our product with less drops. Nano-enhanced CBD can be absorbed into your bodies system at a rate close to 100%. Use Vision Aura Full Spectrum CBD to help with: Muscle relaxation and recovery from exercise Assistance with regular everyday stresses Manifesting a sense of focus and calmness Many more physical and mental benefits! For Optimal results: We recommend holding your preferred dose under the tongue for 30-90 seconds to experience full effects If sensitive to taste, try mixing into food or drinks Store in a cool, dark place Shake well before each use Directions for use: 2-3 drops per 20lbs Pet Weight Usage Up to 25lbs/11kg 2 drops – 1-2 times daily 25 – 50lb/11 – 23kg 4 drops – 1-2 times daily 50 – 75lb/23 – 34kg 6 drops – 1-2 times daily over 75lb/34kg 8+ drops – 1-2 times daily *Designed for pets, but great for your human too! Fast & Free shipping for all orders within the USA. Most orders are delivered within 2 –3 business days.