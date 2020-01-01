 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Bubble Gum Ganja Goo Taffy - 90mg

Bubble Gum Ganja Goo Taffy - 90mg

by Ganja Goo

Write a review
Ganja Goo Edibles Candy Bubble Gum Ganja Goo Taffy - 90mg

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Bubble Gum Ganja Goo Taffy - 90mg by Ganja Goo

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Bubble Gum

Bubble Gum
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Originally Bubble Gum was developed by growers in Indiana. From there the genetics moved to New England and eventually Holland. It took many generations to finally produce a stable Bubble Gum with the characteristic sweet smell and euphoric high. Bubble Gum was the winner of two awards in the Cannabis Cup of '94, and the 2nd place winner in '95 and again in '99.

About this brand

Ganja Goo Logo
Our award-winning taffy are perfect for patients looking for a gooey and fun treat. Our take on a traditional saltwater taffy, Ganja Goo are available in several flavors.