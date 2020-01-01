 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Butterscotch Sea Salt Ganja Goo Taffy - 60mg

by Ganja Goo

Ganja Goo Edibles Candy Butterscotch Sea Salt Ganja Goo Taffy - 60mg

About this product

Butterscotch Sea Salt Ganja Goo Taffy - 60mg by Ganja Goo

About this strain

Butterscotch

Butterscotch

Butterscotch is a treat of a strain that gets its name from its distinctive candy aroma. This strong indica helps patients to gain some mental peace and unwind from a stressful day. Effects tend to be sedative and sleep-inducing, so Butterscotch is a good choice for treating insomnia.

About this brand

Ganja Goo Logo
Our award-winning taffy are perfect for patients looking for a gooey and fun treat. Our take on a traditional saltwater taffy, Ganja Goo are available in several flavors.