Birthday Cake Kush Ganja Goo Taffy - 90mg

by Ganja Goo

Ganja Goo Edibles Candy Birthday Cake Kush Ganja Goo Taffy - 90mg

About this product

Birthday Cake Kush Ganja Goo Taffy - 90mg by Ganja Goo

About this strain

Birthday Cake Kush

Birthday Cake Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Birthday Cake Kush, also known as Wedding Cake or just Birthday Cake, is an indica-dominant hybrid with strong body effects and sweet cake-like flavor. As decadent as its Girl Scout Cookies and Cherry Pie parent strains, Birthday Cake Kush buds bloom with a crystalline icing of THC-rich resin. Like any dessert, Birthday Cake Kush is the perfect way to end your day, with deeply relaxing effects that soothe the body without sedating the mind. This strain is preferred by patients treating pain, anxiety, appetite loss, inflammation, and headaches.

About this brand

Ganja Goo Logo
Our award-winning taffy are perfect for patients looking for a gooey and fun treat. Our take on a traditional saltwater taffy, Ganja Goo are available in several flavors.