Orange Cream Ganja Goo Taffy - 90mg

by Ganja Goo

About this product

Orange Cream Ganja Goo Taffy - 90mg by Ganja Goo

About this strain

Orange Cream

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Coming from Exotic Genetix, Orange Cream crosses Orange Valley OG and Cookies and Cream. Expect a smooth citrus flavor profile with intoxicating effects. Orange Cream brings back the connection between OG and Cookies genetics, making this strain a must-try for connoisseurs or citrus terp lovers.

About this brand

Ganja Goo Logo
Our award-winning taffy are perfect for patients looking for a gooey and fun treat. Our take on a traditional saltwater taffy, Ganja Goo are available in several flavors.