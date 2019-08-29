leaflover711
on August 29th, 2019
I use this on my sore toes or to help with upper back tension. Incredible relief and smells delicious too.
Our Relieve Body Balm is a potent blend of organic shea and fair trade cacao butters, infused with phytocannabinoid-rich full-spectrum hemp extracts, arnica, and revitalizing organic essential oils. A deeply nourishing and uplifting every day, all-over moisturizer that softens your skin and helps address inflammation, pain, and soreness. This energizing scent features a revitalizing combination of neroli, grapefruit, cardamom, and petitgrain. Our organic essential oils are sourced from Medicine Flower, an Oregon based, woman-owned ethical botanicals company. FULL-SPECTRUM CBD | ARNICA | GRAPEFRUIT | CARDAMOM 300mg CBD | 3.4oz (100ml) INGREDIENTS: fair-trade raw cacao butter*, shea butter*, coconut oil*, sweet almond oil, jojoba oil*, candelilla wax, arnica extract* (in olive oil*), phytocannabinoid-rich full-spectrum hemp extracts, essential oils of neroli*, grapefruit*, cardamom*, and petitgrain*. *ORGANIC
on August 27th, 2019
A great and effective product especially for those who care about quality ingredients.
on August 20th, 2019
I've used this product for sore and irritated wrists after too much typing and scrolling, and experienced great relief. My dad has also used this for knee pain with great success. The fragrance is pleasant and understated. Highly recommend!