  5. CBD Body Balm | Relieve | 300mg CBD

CBD Body Balm | Relieve | 300mg CBD

by Vital Leaf

Our Relieve Body Balm is a potent blend of organic shea and fair trade cacao butters, infused with phytocannabinoid-rich full-spectrum hemp extracts, arnica, and revitalizing organic essential oils. A deeply nourishing and uplifting every day, all-over moisturizer that softens your skin and helps address inflammation, pain, and soreness. This energizing scent features a revitalizing combination of neroli, grapefruit, cardamom, and petitgrain. Our organic essential oils are sourced from Medicine Flower, an Oregon based, woman-owned ethical botanicals company. FULL-SPECTRUM CBD | ARNICA | GRAPEFRUIT | CARDAMOM 300mg CBD | 3.4oz (100ml) INGREDIENTS: fair-trade raw cacao butter*, shea butter*, coconut oil*, sweet almond oil, jojoba oil*, candelilla wax, arnica extract* (in olive oil*), phytocannabinoid-rich full-spectrum hemp extracts, essential oils of neroli*, grapefruit*, cardamom*, and petitgrain*. *ORGANIC

leaflover711

I use this on my sore toes or to help with upper back tension. Incredible relief and smells delicious too.

cannaheadpdx

A great and effective product especially for those who care about quality ingredients.

snugglebug555

I've used this product for sore and irritated wrists after too much typing and scrolling, and experienced great relief. My dad has also used this for knee pain with great success. The fragrance is pleasant and understated. Highly recommend!

Vital Leaf CBD is a purpose-driven wellness company based in Portland, Oregon. We infuse the vitality and healing potential of the cannabis sativa plant into our line of artisanal goods, and take a Plant Forward CBD™ approach when formulating our products. Individual ingredients are carefully selected to synergize and enhance our Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract, in order to elevate our customers' every day experiences. Vital Leaf carefully sources only the finest organic, regeneratively-grown, fair trade ingredients to ensure that our products are of the highest quality while simultaneously stewarding positive change in the environment and communities we interact with. Rooted in purity, wellness, and community, we are honored to bring a dose of vitality to you! Want to learn more or shop our products? Connect with us online! https://www.vitalleaf.com https://www.instagram.com/vital_leaf/ http://www.facebook.com/adoseofvitality/