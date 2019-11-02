 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

CBD Capsules Travel Pouch | Relief | 50mg (3-Pack)

by Vital Leaf

Vital Leaf Relief CBD Capsules provide a convenient, discreet, and predictable dosing method. A simple, flavor-free option that’s perfect for a daily regimen or for addressing acute issues. These high-potency capsules are made with CO2-extracted, full-spectrum, water-soluble CBD from non-GMO hemp to ensure high potency delivery to the bloodstream, through the digestive tract, and to the human EndoCannabinoid System. The technology used in this formulation is sometimes referred to as liposomal or nano-encapsulation. CBD processed in this way is protected to prevent being broken down during digestion, thus it transfers from the digestive tract to the bloodstream, and into the EndoCannabinoid System more effectively than other methods of administration. When it comes to the actual delivery rates in percentages, certain studies show that only 10-20% of traditionally delivered supplements are available after being broken down and digested. On the other hand, up to 90% of a supplement reaches the bloodstream via liposomal or nano-encapsulated delivery. Travel 3-Pack includes 3 Capsule Pouches (150mg CBD total) Each Capsule Pouch: 50mg CBD (2 Capsules) | 25mg CBD per Capsule CBD INGREDIENTS: Full-spectrum nano-encapsulated phytocannabinoid-rich hemp extract, Modified Food-Starch, Organic Acacia Fiber, Xanthan Gum.

I sometimes get nauseating headaches, on the verge of a migraine. I picked some of these pouches up at a grocery store in Oregon on a road trip. They're convenient to have on hand while traveling. I also like that they don't upset my stomach like aspirin does.

Simple, effective, and discrete. I couldn't ask for a better product!

Vital Leaf CBD is a purpose-driven wellness company based in Portland, Oregon. We infuse the vitality and healing potential of the cannabis sativa plant into our line of artisanal goods, and take a Plant Forward CBD™ approach when formulating our products. Individual ingredients are carefully selected to synergize and enhance our Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract, in order to elevate our customers' every day experiences. Vital Leaf carefully sources only the finest organic, regeneratively-grown, fair trade ingredients to ensure that our products are of the highest quality while simultaneously stewarding positive change in the environment and communities we interact with. Rooted in purity, wellness, and community, we are honored to bring a dose of vitality to you! Want to learn more or shop our products? Connect with us online! https://www.vitalleaf.com https://www.instagram.com/vital_leaf/ http://www.facebook.com/adoseofvitality/