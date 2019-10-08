QueenMarigold
on October 8th, 2019
Not only does it work, but it tastes better than all the regular dark chocolate bars on store shelves. This bar is uniquely creamy and perfectly sweet. I've tried all sorts of popular dark chocolate bars from companies like Theo, French Broad Chocolates, Alter Eco, Green & Black's....and their dark chocolate bars that are 70% cacao and up tend to have a very sharp, sour, or bitter flavor and/or aftertaste. I feel this must be due to poor cacao sourcing. Vital Leaf dark chocolate bars are 73% cacao and DON'T have any of that bitter, sharp, or sour flavors. It's so smooth, mild, and truly enjoyable and effective.