CBD Chocolate Bar | Roasted Hazelnut & Sea Salt | 100mg CBD

Indulge in this artisanal Roasted Oregon Hazelnut & Alder-Smoked Sea Salt CBD Dark Chocolate Bar. An ode to our home state of Oregon, and the perfect snack to take with you into the outdoors! This hearty bar is a sweet, smoky, & salty hazelnutty treat, made with 73% cacao, a touch of organic coconut sugar, and topped with lightly roasted hazelnut chunks and a delicate sprinkle of alder smoked sea salt. It’s an incredibly tasty & guilt-free way to indulge in your daily dose of vitality! Vital Leaf ethically sources only the finest organic, fair-trade, and regeneratively grown cacao on the planet to ensure that we are maximizing the healing potential of our chocolate bars while simultaneously stewarding positive change in the environment and communities we interact with. 1.7oz Bar | 10 Servings | 10mg CBD per Serving | 100mg Total CBD per Bar INGREDIENTS: Organic Fair-Trade Cacao Paste, Organic Fair-Trade Cacao Butter, Organic Coconut Sugar, Organic Hazelnuts, Organically Grown Hemp-Derived CBD, Alder Smoked Sea Salt *Allergy Information: Contains Tree Nuts.

QueenMarigold

Not only does it work, but it tastes better than all the regular dark chocolate bars on store shelves. This bar is uniquely creamy and perfectly sweet. I've tried all sorts of popular dark chocolate bars from companies like Theo, French Broad Chocolates, Alter Eco, Green & Black's....and their dark chocolate bars that are 70% cacao and up tend to have a very sharp, sour, or bitter flavor and/or aftertaste. I feel this must be due to poor cacao sourcing. Vital Leaf dark chocolate bars are 73% cacao and DON'T have any of that bitter, sharp, or sour flavors. It's so smooth, mild, and truly enjoyable and effective.

Jtoth8

All Vital Leaf chocolate is my favorite, hands down, but this flavor is the best! The roasted hazelnuts, smoked salt and creamy chocolate is an excellent combination. Awesome ingredients!

Snowshoewabbit

I have been getting the chocolates for a while now and I have nothing but great things to say about it. This brand is the only brand that has actually helped me when i need a little calm in my life. I definitely recommend!!

Vital Leaf CBD is a purpose-driven wellness company based in Portland, Oregon. We infuse the vitality and healing potential of the cannabis sativa plant into our line of artisanal goods, and take a Plant Forward CBD™ approach when formulating our products. Individual ingredients are carefully selected to synergize and enhance our Full-Spectrum Hemp Extract, in order to elevate our customers' every day experiences. Vital Leaf carefully sources only the finest organic, regeneratively-grown, fair trade ingredients to ensure that our products are of the highest quality while simultaneously stewarding positive change in the environment and communities we interact with. Rooted in purity, wellness, and community, we are honored to bring a dose of vitality to you! Want to learn more or shop our products? Connect with us online! https://www.vitalleaf.com https://www.instagram.com/vital_leaf/ http://www.facebook.com/adoseofvitality/