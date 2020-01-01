 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sour Apple Ganja Goo Taffy - 60mg

by Ganja Goo

Ganja Goo Edibles Candy Sour Apple Ganja Goo Taffy - 60mg

About this product

Sour Apple Ganja Goo Taffy - 60mg by Ganja Goo

About this strain

Sour Apple

Sour Apple

Expect to pucker up, because this strain will send your tastebuds a-tinglin'. Bright green in color with a distinct sour apple candy aroma, Sour Apple lives up to its name. You won't get a sugar rush from this strain—it may leave you stuck on the couch. This strain is good for after work or on a lazy afternoon. A cross between Sour Diesel and Cinderella 99, Sour Apple at its best is extremely potent. Try this strain if you're looking to relax and ease stress.

About this brand

Our award-winning taffy are perfect for patients looking for a gooey and fun treat. Our take on a traditional saltwater taffy, Ganja Goo are available in several flavors.