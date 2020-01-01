 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
DJ Short Blueberry Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack

by Viva Cannabis

Viva Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls DJ Short Blueberry Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack

About this product

5 x .5g Preroll Infused Pack

About this strain

DJ Short Blueberry

DJ Short Blueberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

DJ Short Blueberry is a living legend. This is, was, and forever will be the west coast Blueberry varietal. The strain is sought-after and has been spliced into many different hybridized strains. DSBs genetics stem from DJ Short’s travels through Central America and Southeast Asia, where he gathered robust landrace genetics that would later blossom into some of the most revered cannabis strains on the planet. Finding a true cut of DSB is harder than it sounds, but if you do, savor it: You will be igniting a piece of cannabis history. Expect beautiful sedative effects that are second only to the incredible berry flavor of this flower. 

About this brand

Our first passion is the cultivation of the plant. The top priority is to produce and/or find the best product we can for all recreational marijuana users. Flower from our sungrown farms takes a sustainable and organic approach to pesticide use. Farms use limited power and natural soil to cultivate premium cannabis. "The Farm" as we call it, located on the Wenatchee Heights is at an elevation that maximizes sun exposure to produce potent and vigorous plants. Viva Cannabis Company has a fully licensed commercial kitchen, Hydrocarbon extraction lab, and Closed Loop Hydrocarbon machines to produce premium vape products. Viva provides sales, packaging, and distribution services to I-502 Producers and Processors across the state.