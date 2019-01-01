About this product
These sparkly gems of THCA isolate are carefully crafted from our in-house flower. The super high THCA content packs a whopping punch while the hint of strain-specific terpenes enhances the high. Handcrafted and small-batch! Sativa. Lineage: Jack the Ripper x Orange Velvet. Aroma notes: Citrus, Earthy, Floral. A sativa-dominant hybrid offering a high euphoric lift while maintaining clarity.
About this strain
Agent Orange
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
- Pinene
Don’t let the name scare you! A well-balanced hybrid combining the smooth Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper, Agent Orange by MzJill Genetics will capture your senses. Wonderful smells of oranges and fresh-cut citrus from a terpene profile dominant in myrcene, terpinolene, and pinene will immediately entice you, while the pigments of deep maroon and purple will make its buds stand out in a sea of green. The effects are uplifting and motivating, serving as a great mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed.