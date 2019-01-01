About this product
Sativa. Lineage: Apollo 13 x Space Queen. Aroma notes: Earthy, Citrus, Woody. This sativa has won several awards, including the High Times cup.
Grand Hustle is a hybrid strain that is designed to help give users a vacation from the hustle and bustle of their lives. A cross of Afgoo and Green Crack, this strain takes after the more sativa nature of the latter and provides uplifting, focused effects. Potent and well-balanced, this hustle is one that’s worth giving a try.