Freedom Cannabis- Chemmy Jones

by Viva Cannabis

About this product

Hybrid. Estimated terpenes 3.66%. Lineage: Chemdawg x Casey Jones. Aroma notes: Earthy, Floral, Woody. Induces a functional, high-energy buzz that allows you to stay productive.

1 customer review

Squiddy5

By far one of the greatest highs I’ve ever had. I took a small hit from a Bong filled with this Hybrid one morning and I had a very smooth and consistent high. I was not at all impaired afterwards. I remained productive and was able to walk around the office just fine. Thankfully there were donuts in the break room... 5/5 My feelings were, Happy, Energetic, Clear Minded and wanting more Donuts. It also helped ease some of my Fibro-aches and made a noticeable difference with my Fibro-brain symptoms. I also believe it helps a lot with many forms of migraines. -S

About this strain

Chemmy Jones

Chemmy Jones

Chemmy Jones by Connoisseur Genetics is a hybrid strain that unites genetics from Chemdawg D and Casey Jones. Uplifting and revitalizing, Chemmy Jones manages to induce a functional, high-energy buzz that allows you to stay productive. Diesel flavors are counterbalanced by a floral sweetness, inviting the senses before you even indulge in the invigorating effects this strain has to offer.

About this brand

Our first passion is the cultivation of the plant. The top priority is to produce and/or find the best product we can for all recreational marijuana users. Flower from our sungrown farms takes a sustainable and organic approach to pesticide use. Farms use limited power and natural soil to cultivate premium cannabis. "The Farm" as we call it, located on the Wenatchee Heights is at an elevation that maximizes sun exposure to produce potent and vigorous plants. Viva Cannabis Company has a fully licensed commercial kitchen, Hydrocarbon extraction lab, and Closed Loop Hydrocarbon machines to produce premium vape products. Viva provides sales, packaging, and distribution services to I-502 Producers and Processors across the state.