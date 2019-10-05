Squiddy5
on October 5th, 2019
By far one of the greatest highs I’ve ever had. I took a small hit from a Bong filled with this Hybrid one morning and I had a very smooth and consistent high. I was not at all impaired afterwards. I remained productive and was able to walk around the office just fine. Thankfully there were donuts in the break room... 5/5 My feelings were, Happy, Energetic, Clear Minded and wanting more Donuts. It also helped ease some of my Fibro-aches and made a noticeable difference with my Fibro-brain symptoms. I also believe it helps a lot with many forms of migraines. -S