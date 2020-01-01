Our first passion is the cultivation of the plant. The top priority is to produce and/or find the best product we can for all recreational marijuana users. Flower from our sungrown farms takes a sustainable and organic approach to pesticide use. Farms use limited power and natural soil to cultivate premium cannabis. "The Farm" as we call it, located on the Wenatchee Heights is at an elevation that maximizes sun exposure to produce potent and vigorous plants. Viva Cannabis Company has a fully licensed commercial kitchen, Hydrocarbon extraction lab, and Closed Loop Hydrocarbon machines to produce premium vape products. Viva provides sales, packaging, and distribution services to I-502 Producers and Processors across the state.