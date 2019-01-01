 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Home
  Products
  Vaping
  Portable vaporizers
  VIVANT AMBIT

VIVANT AMBIT

by VIVANT

VIVANT AMBIT
VIVANT Vaping Portable Vaporizers VIVANT AMBIT
VIVANT Vaping Portable Vaporizers VIVANT AMBIT
VIVANT Vaping Portable Vaporizers VIVANT AMBIT

$79.99MSRP

About this product

The VIVANT Ambit is highly portable temperature-controlled flower vaporizer. This all-in-one device is built with quality and ease of use in mind. The accessories (water pipe adaptor) and mouthpiece simply attach through magnetic connections to help load and unload the device quickly. It uses a convection heater with very quick heat up times capable of bringing the best out of any herb. And as one of the smaller vaporizers on the market, the Ambit fits snug in the palm of your hand.

About this brand

Just another company? Not even close! Birthed in Orange County, California late November 2016, Vivant was created based off the idea of living the good life. We consider our team and the individuals who utilize our product a family. We operate daily based on the concept of doing what we love and loving what we do. The team members at Vivant consists of some of the finest research and development minds in the industry, highly trained and extremely talented product designers/engineers, skilled sales professionals and powerful leaders that learned to lead by following.It is our goal to bring into the industry the most affordable, functional and reliable products. We also pride ourselves in customer satisfaction and will be a call away when in need. Not only do we rely on our masterminds to create products, we are also a company that actually listens to the community. We strive to create products based on what the community wants, needs and loves. Welcome to Vivant!