Hybrid

Lemon Cheesecake

by Vivid

Vivid Cannabis Flower Lemon Cheesecake

Lemon Cheesecake

Lemon Cheesecake
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Ocimene

Fragrant and unique, Lemon Cheesecake, a.k.a. Lemon Cheese, is a cross of Lemon Skunk and Cheese. Its buds put off a powerful musky, earthy, and skunky aroma, while the flavor profile comes across a bit skunky with a sweet, creamy lemon flavor. Lemon Cheesecake's colas are coated in trichomes that nearly swallow fan leaves as they swell into dense buds. The high can be cerebral and uplifting, making this a great strain for creative activities.

 

