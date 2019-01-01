 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Vodis USA

Katsu Kush, or just Katsu, is an indica cannabis strain that descends from the hardy Hindu Kush landraces. This indica is named after the original breeder’s alias, and has garnered a reputation for its powerful, full-body effects that leave you blissfully stuck to the couch. Some phenotypes of Katsu Kush exhibit higher levels of CBD, so patients treating pain, inflammation, and anxiety should keep an eye out for this type. With a sweet earthy flavor, Katsu Kush offers a solution for stressful days and sleepless nights.

Our acclaimed master growers know that the finest quality marijuana is nurtured through respect. That’s why our natural products are tenderly crafted, hand harvested - and a tribute to those who enabled this illustrious journey. We take pride in what we do, so that in turn, you can indulge in a smooth, full-flavored experience.