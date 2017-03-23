Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Lemon Haze by Vodis USA
on March 23rd, 2017
I like the flavor. Didn't cough me to death. Didn't make me as "energetic" as I would have liked. But is most definitely worth smoking. #420sweepstakes
on March 23rd, 2017
I like this strain it is sticky Icky. I like to crumb it up not put it through a grinder. Its a real mellow high.
Lemon Haze has been characterized as smelling of fresh peeled lemon slices with a similar taste. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.