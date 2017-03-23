 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Lemon Haze

by Vodis USA

Lemon Haze by Vodis USA

2 customer reviews

andjilah

I like the flavor. Didn't cough me to death. Didn't make me as "energetic" as I would have liked. But is most definitely worth smoking. #420sweepstakes

MzReena1

I like this strain it is sticky Icky. I like to crumb it up not put it through a grinder. Its a real mellow high.

About this strain

Lemon Haze

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Lemon Haze has been characterized as smelling of fresh peeled lemon slices with a similar taste. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint. 

About this brand

Our acclaimed master growers know that the finest quality marijuana is nurtured through respect. That’s why our natural products are tenderly crafted, hand harvested - and a tribute to those who enabled this illustrious journey. We take pride in what we do, so that in turn, you can indulge in a smooth, full-flavored experience.