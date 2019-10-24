Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Malawi by Vodis USA
on October 24th, 2019
Similar to the ACE Cannabiogen Malawi. Seasonal/ occasional strain for me.
on July 8th, 2017
Malawi has become one of my top strains. Enough of it and you can expect to see visual effects. Like the South American sativa we used to buy back in the seventies. Since no one around here grows it, I grew my own and holy crap. It is one of the best highs I have found. And the fact that the high usually last longer than most strains doesn't hurt either. It works like a champ on my arthritis.and bad back. From Ace seeds. I will definetely grow more. And I'm gonna grow their Zameldelica!
Malawi is a pure sativa strain that comes from the Salima region of Malawi in southeast Africa. This strain has an extremely long flowering time, sometimes up to 120 days. Always worth the wait, Malawi produces long and resin-coated buds, a great smoke for any occasion.