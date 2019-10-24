Jokermachine on July 8th, 2017

Malawi has become one of my top strains. Enough of it and you can expect to see visual effects. Like the South American sativa we used to buy back in the seventies. Since no one around here grows it, I grew my own and holy crap. It is one of the best highs I have found. And the fact that the high usually last longer than most strains doesn't hurt either. It works like a champ on my arthritis.and bad back. From Ace seeds. I will definetely grow more. And I'm gonna grow their Zameldelica!