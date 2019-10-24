 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Malawi

by Vodis USA

TE21gallery

Similar to the ACE Cannabiogen Malawi. Seasonal/ occasional strain for me.

Jokermachine

Malawi has become one of my top strains. Enough of it and you can expect to see visual effects. Like the South American sativa we used to buy back in the seventies. Since no one around here grows it, I grew my own and holy crap. It is one of the best highs I have found. And the fact that the high usually last longer than most strains doesn't hurt either. It works like a champ on my arthritis.and bad back. From Ace seeds. I will definetely grow more. And I'm gonna grow their Zameldelica!

About this strain

Malawi

Malawi

Malawi is a pure sativa strain that comes from the Salima region of Malawi in southeast Africa.  This strain has an extremely long flowering time, sometimes up to 120 days.  Always worth the wait, Malawi produces long and resin-coated buds, a great smoke for any occasion.

About this brand

Our acclaimed master growers know that the finest quality marijuana is nurtured through respect. That’s why our natural products are tenderly crafted, hand harvested - and a tribute to those who enabled this illustrious journey. We take pride in what we do, so that in turn, you can indulge in a smooth, full-flavored experience.