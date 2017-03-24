Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
This strain is a staple in Northern California, made from Mexican and Thai sativas and crossed with Afghani indicas. The aromas are crisp and clean with notes of sweet lemon and spice of pine. its used in the treatment of anxiety, PTSD, ADHD, migraines and other pain.
on March 24th, 2017
#420sweepstakes....this is my most favorite flower to smoke for so many reasons....but it's hard to find but when I do, I get a large quantity of it. A Must Try!!
Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.