  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Trainwreck

Trainwreck

by Vodis USA

Vodis USA Cannabis Flower Trainwreck
Vodis USA Cannabis Flower Trainwreck

About this product

This strain is a staple in Northern California, made from Mexican and Thai sativas and crossed with Afghani indicas. The aromas are crisp and clean with notes of sweet lemon and spice of pine. its used in the treatment of anxiety, PTSD, ADHD, migraines and other pain.

Trina31

#420sweepstakes....this is my most favorite flower to smoke for so many reasons....but it's hard to find but when I do, I get a large quantity of it. A Must Try!!

About this strain

Trainwreck

Trainwreck
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Trainwreck is a mind-bending, potent sativa with effects that hit like a freight train. Mexican and Thai sativas were bred with Afghani indicas to produce this Northern California staple, passing on a sweet lemon and spicy pine aroma. Trainwreck begins its speedy hurtle through the mind with a surge of euphoria, awakening creativity and happiness. Migraines, pain, and arthritis are mowed down by Trainwreck’s high-THC content, and many patients also use it for relief of anxiety, ADD/ADHD, and PTSD. Trainwreck flowers tend to finish early when growing outdoors, while indoor gardens are ready for harvest after 8 weeks.

About this brand

Vodis USA Logo
Our acclaimed master growers know that the finest quality marijuana is nurtured through respect. That’s why our natural products are tenderly crafted, hand harvested - and a tribute to those who enabled this illustrious journey. We take pride in what we do, so that in turn, you can indulge in a smooth, full-flavored experience.