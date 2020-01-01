 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. Volūm Awake CBD Bath Bomb

Volūm Awake CBD Bath Bomb

by Volūm

Write a review
Volūm Hemp CBD Bath & Body Volūm Awake CBD Bath Bomb
Volūm Hemp CBD Bath & Body Volūm Awake CBD Bath Bomb

$9.90MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

It’s time to awaken your senses with our Volūm AWAKE Bath Bomb, formulated from all-natural, organic ingredients to sink your skin into the nourishment it deserves. Combining 100 MG of our premium CBD with the boosting effects of lemon, bergamot essential oil and rejuvenating orange peels, our AWAKE Bath Bomb boosts your immune system, fights aging and kicks toxins to the curb. Get AWAKE, so your dreams can become reality. Ingredients: 100% Organic Blend of Essential Oils (Sweet Orange, Lemon), Organic Hemp-Derived Cannabidiol Isolate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Magnesium Sulfate, C Lab Tested Within every Volūm CBD product, a series of third party testing is conducted throughout the creation process. All Volūm product are all-natural, ethical, safe, and completely lab tested. In addition, our Volūm products are never animal tested.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze

Super Lemon Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

About this brand

Volūm Logo
Volūm is a veteran owned and operated business located in Los Angeles, CA. We offer non-gender specific, all-natural wellness and skin care products formulated with intention and purpose. Volūm is committed to creating synergistic products that provide enhanced results while never using any artificial fragrances, chemicals or preservatives. All our products are all natural and cruelty free. We use organic ingredients with no phthalates or parabens. Our CBD isolates are THC free and go through extensive lab testing to make sure our customers get the products they deserve. Our products are a reflection of our core beliefs, that's why we ensure each product is highly effective and affordably priced. Wellness should be accessible to everyone.