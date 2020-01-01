 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Volūm Headache CBD Target Roller

Volūm Headache CBD Target Roller

by Volūm

About this product

Peppermint, copaiba and lavender to the rescue. Our HEADACHE Target Roller combines the ancient powers of essential oils with our premium CBD proven to help relax muscles and alleviate pain. With our Target Roller, you’re empowered to relieve specific tensions. Say hello to your new multipurpose tool, with the unique capability of being applicable to more grounded areas like your wrists, neck and any areas contributing to your pesky headache Ingredients: Organic Hemp-Derived Cannabidiol Isolate, Copaiba, Frankincense, Peppermint and Lavender. Lab Tested Within every Volūm CBD product, a series of third party testing is conducted throughout the creation process. All Volūm product are all-natural, ethical, safe, and completely lab tested. In addition, our Volūm products are never animal tested.

About this strain

Cherry Wine

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.

About this brand

Volūm is a veteran owned and operated business located in Los Angeles, CA. We offer non-gender specific, all-natural wellness and skin care products formulated with intention and purpose. Volūm is committed to creating synergistic products that provide enhanced results while never using any artificial fragrances, chemicals or preservatives. All our products are all natural and cruelty free. We use organic ingredients with no phthalates or parabens. Our CBD isolates are THC free and go through extensive lab testing to make sure our customers get the products they deserve. Our products are a reflection of our core beliefs, that's why we ensure each product is highly effective and affordably priced. Wellness should be accessible to everyone.