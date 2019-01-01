 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
AIRVAPE X SPECIAL EDITION VAPORIZER

by Vootra

$250.00MSRP

About this product

From precise temperature control for ultimate freedom of experimentation to the ceramic heating chamber for mouth-watering flavor, the stealthy Airvape X Special Edition has everything you desire for luxurious vaping anywhere and anytime. The AirVape X SE is for anyone who wants to enjoy premium vapor quality from a discrete and elegant unit. It is one of the stealthiest portable vaporizers available on the market, which is further improved with its fast heat up time and the convenient X Shell carry case. Last but not least, it is packed with accessories becoming the ultimate vaping kit for both novices and connoisseurs alike. WHAT'S INCLUDED: - AirVape X Special Edition - Mouthpiece base - Power bank for on-the-go charging - X Shell to protect your new vape from dirt, water and damage - Wax pads that enables you to enjoy your concentrates wherever you go - Water pipe adapter - Cleaning & loading tools + Free gift for VOOTRA customers: WATER BONG attachment

About this brand

We're on a mission to redefine the industry standards through handpicked product selection and stellar customer service. See for yourself at VOOTRA.CO