 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. BROTHERSHIP STRAIGHT FAB

BROTHERSHIP STRAIGHT FAB

by Vootra

Write a review
Vootra Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes BROTHERSHIP STRAIGHT FAB
Vootra Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes BROTHERSHIP STRAIGHT FAB
Vootra Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes BROTHERSHIP STRAIGHT FAB
Vootra Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes BROTHERSHIP STRAIGHT FAB

$450.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Based off of the iconic Mothership design, the Brothership Straight Fab is a premium scientific piece available to everyone. It delivers smooth and delicious clouds through the innovative diffusion system, and boasts a gorgeous shape that will enrich every glass collection. FEATURES - Presented by Mothership Glass - Built in the USA with high-grade borosilicate glass - Features an inline perc and unique Faberge diffusion system - 9 inches high, 3.5 inches base diameter - Thick base provides stability - Extremely durable

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Vootra Logo
We're on a mission to redefine the industry standards through handpicked product selection and stellar customer service. See for yourself at VOOTRA.CO