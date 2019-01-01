About this product

Based off of the iconic Mothership design, the Brothership Straight Fab is a premium scientific piece available to everyone. It delivers smooth and delicious clouds through the innovative diffusion system, and boasts a gorgeous shape that will enrich every glass collection. FEATURES - Presented by Mothership Glass - Built in the USA with high-grade borosilicate glass - Features an inline perc and unique Faberge diffusion system - 9 inches high, 3.5 inches base diameter - Thick base provides stability - Extremely durable