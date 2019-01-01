 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
MIGHTY

by Vootra

Some need their portable to be small, sleek and discreet. Others are not ready to compromise neither the power of a home unit nor the size of a portable device. If you’re looking the best from both worlds, then Mighty is the one for you. Mighty is for anyone who wants to enjoy premium vapor quality from a portable device, and quite likely the only vaporizer you'll ever need to buy. It won't fit your pocket, but it's easy to fit in a bag and the supreme experience it delivers makes the larger size well worth it. You can use it as a daily driver, for special occasions, at home and on the go and its durable construction will give you years of pleasure that never gets old. WHAT'S INCLUDED: - 1 pc. MIGHTY Vaporizer - 1 pc. Power Adapter 110 Volt - 1 Set of Spare Seal Rings - 3 pc. Spare Screen (approx. Ø 15 mm) - 1 pc. Drip Pad (approx. Ø 15 x 5 mm) - 1 pc. Filling Aid1 pc. Herb Mill (approx. Ø 59 mm) - 1 pc. Dosing Capsule - 1 pc. Cleaning Brush - 1 pc. Instructions for Use

We're on a mission to redefine the industry standards through handpicked product selection and stellar customer service. See for yourself at VOOTRA.CO