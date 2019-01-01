 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. PYPTEK POCKET PIPE

PYPTEK POCKET PIPE

by Vootra

Write a review
Vootra Smoking Pipes PYPTEK POCKET PIPE
Vootra Smoking Pipes PYPTEK POCKET PIPE
Vootra Smoking Pipes PYPTEK POCKET PIPE
Vootra Smoking Pipes PYPTEK POCKET PIPE
Vootra Smoking Pipes PYPTEK POCKET PIPE

$84.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The indestructible Pyptek Pocket Pipe combines the benefits of a glass pipe with the durability of aero-grade aluminum. Drop it, run over it, shoot it with a laser gun, throw it into Mount Doom, this piece is designed to survive anything. Pyptek Pocket Pipe is designed with roots in the outdoor industry and specially designed for adventure seekers and active smokers. If you love to get lost in the nature with nothing but necessities and your stash on hand, then there's no better piece for you than Pyptek. It offers a glass smoking experience through a tough and nearly indestructible system and will become your ideal traveling companion for life.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Vootra Logo
We're on a mission to redefine the industry standards through handpicked product selection and stellar customer service. See for yourself at VOOTRA.CO