  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Green Color

Green Color

by Vortex Gravity Bong

$109.99MSRP

About this product

The Vortex Bong for sale is our awarding winning gravity bong. It’s appeared on famous TV show such as Weeds and appeared in High Times Cannabis Cup. You’ll agree with us when we say that is the most advanced gravity bong on the market! It uses the power of gravity to delivery user experiences unlike any other. Its clean, fun smoking experience while providing a dense and filtered smoke. Orders are processed immediately and are sent via FedEx Priority Shipping. Shipping fees will be added to your order and you can expect your order to arrive in just 7 to 10 business days.

About this brand

Only: $85 at https://vortexgravitybong.com Loved by 1000's - If You Haven't Experienced the Gravity Vortex then You Haven't Experienced Power. Before you Buy a Water Pipe, Buy a Bong, Glass Screens, Infinity Waterfall Bong, Vortex Pipe, or Other Waterfall Bong You Must Experience the Power of a Bong with Gravity. Our vortex gravity bong is award winning and seen on TV. Harness the Power of Gravity ======================= The Gravity Vortex Bong uses gravity to fill the chamber full of thick, smooth smoke. Up to 10X the smoke of a traditional water pipe in a single hit! Clean & Filtered Smoke ======================= The Vortex Bong hits are just as smooth as a cooled water pipe, except there is 10X the smoke with no splash-back! No Mess – No Clean-Up! ======================= Unlike traditional bongs, our bong traps the water within the piece, so you don’t have to worry about spilling dirty water all over your floor or counter. Portable & Easy to Use! ======================= Take your bong with you on the go and be the life of the party! Its easy to fill and empty, and since its plastic you don’t have to worry!