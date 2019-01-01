 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Books & games
  4. Books
  5. Seed to Sale Tracking: A Growers Reference to the Handling of Legal Cannabis

Seed to Sale Tracking: A Growers Reference to the Handling of Legal Cannabis

by VPC Services

Write a review
VPC Services Books & Games Books Seed to Sale Tracking: A Growers Reference to the Handling of Legal Cannabis

$9.99MSRP

About this product

A quick and to the point reference guide for legal cannabis growers, "Seed to Sale Tracking: A Growers' Reference to the Handling of Legal Cannabis" is intended to help organize many of the steps one would have found with cannabis growing and basic harvesting and flower processing in history, with new legal requirements in mind, empowering information to successfully become integrated with official state traceability software programs. The spreadsheets included with this book are free to copy and edit for your traceability needs. Available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle eBook!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

VPC Services Logo
Cannabis Traceability/Inventory Consulting