Topical Serum - Terpene Rich Sample Size - 150mg (5ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
$30.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
This organic CBD lotion comes in two blends - muscle/nerve or joint/tendon. Each one is infused with essential oils targeted towards pain and inflammation. Ingredients for muscle/nerve: Organic chamomile lotion, hemp derived CBD, turmeric oil, black pepper oil, eucalyptus oil, peppermint oil, sweet marjoram oil and lavender oil Ingredients for joint/tendon: Organic chamomile lotion, hemp derived CBD, black pepper oil, lavender oil, euclayptus oil, peppermint oil, sweet marjoram oil and lemongrass oil
