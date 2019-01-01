 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Banana Kush (Bk) - Distillate Cartridge

by VSPR

About this product

Banana Kush (Bk) - This indica-dominant hybrid has a distinct banana smell on top of the skunky sweet aroma notorious among the kush strains. Patients have reported attributes such as Upliftedness and Talkativity. VSPR DISTILLATE CARTRIDGE - Breathe in bliss with our high potency, THC distillate cartridges. VSPR cartridges are formulated with strain specific terpenes to maximize strain specific entourage effects and the distinctive tastes that come along with them. Our distillate is extracted with ethanol which preserves the full spectrum taste of the cannabis and is made from only pure extract with no PG or VG.

About this strain

Banana Kush

Banana Kush
This legendary West Coast strain crosses Ghost OG and Skunk Haze to create an indica-dominant hybrid that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. A great choice when dealing with stress or depression, Banana Kush also helps stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.

About this brand

Breathe in bliss with our high potency, THC distillate cartridges. VSPR cartridges are formulated with strain specific terpenes to maximize strain specific entourage effects and the distinctive tastes that come along with them. Our distillate is extracted with ethanol which preserves the full spectrum taste of the cannabis and is made from only pure extract with no PG or VG. Strains come in Bk=Banana Kush, Gp=Grandaddy purple, Bd=Blue Dream, HB=Headband, LTD=Limited Time Strain.