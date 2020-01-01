 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Critical Mass

About this strain

Critical Mass

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Critical Mass is a potent indica-dominant hybrid made by crossing Afghani and Skunk #1. In small doses, this strain will have you feeling creative and calm. In large doses, you'll likely find yourself feeling sleepy and in a couchlock. Critical mass gets its name because of its ability to reach "critical mass" in terms of growing. When growing, branches of this strain tend to snap off from the heavy weight of its buds - which are dense, heavy and tasty. The downside of Critical Mass is that this strain is particularly susceptible to mold, so growers have to be extra cautious with humidity. Flowering time for Critical Mass is approximately 6-8 weeks. This strain originated from the breeder Mr. Nice Seed Bank.

About this brand

Founded in 2013, Vulcan Mountain Farm is one of the pioneers of Washington's cannabis industry. Located at an elevation of 3,200 feet in beautiful Curlew, Washington, our flowers reflect the balance and natural beauty of the Inland Northwest. We are passionate about producing the highest quality products and committed to utilizing farming practices that will support the long term health of the soil and surrounding landscapes. Our 60,000+ square foot indoor/outdoor facility features areas with over 60 inches of Molson Loam topsoil which is comprised of volcanic ash over glacial till (a naturally well-draining medium). We employ the use of organic fertilizers which are generated from the pastured poultry that enjoy the run of the property. And weather-permitting, our plants bask in the eastern Washington sunlight and fresh air.